Call to amend Criminal Procedure Act
'Rape accused don't deserve bail' - ANC Women's League
The ANC Women’s League wants the law to be tightened for sexual offenders not to be granted bail.
According to the league, sexual offences should be treated as schedule five or six offences where the onus is on the accused person to prove beyond reasonable doubt that they should be granted bail...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.