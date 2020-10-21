South Africa

Call to amend Criminal Procedure Act

'Rape accused don't deserve bail' - ANC Women's League

21 October 2020 - 08:20

The ANC Women’s League wants the law to be tightened for sexual offenders not to be granted bail.

According to the league, sexual offences should be treated as schedule five or six offences where the onus is on the accused person to prove beyond reasonable doubt that they should be granted bail...

