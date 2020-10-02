Medication cited in asking for bail
Former MEC accused of raping twins pleads ill health
The former Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old twin daughters is requesting to be released on bail, citing ill health.
The suspended ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member told the Nelspruit magistrate's court yesterday that he was on medication and that it was important that he be released on bail...
