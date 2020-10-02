South Africa

Medication cited in asking for bail

Former MEC accused of raping twins pleads ill health

By Mandla Khoza - 02 October 2020 - 08:46
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The former Mpumalanga MEC who was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old twin daughters is requesting to be released on bail, citing ill health.

The suspended ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) member told the Nelspruit magistrate's court yesterday that he was on medication and that it was important that he be released on bail...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X