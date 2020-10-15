Women's League sides with EFF

MEC rape case divides ANC in Mpumalanga

ANC members in Mpumalanga were divided outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court yesterday, where former MEC and party provincial executive committee member and his stepson were each granted R20,000 bail for allegedly raping two minors.



The 48-year-old is the father of the twin daughters who were allegedly raped. The former MEC, whose ANC membership has been suspended, and his 26-year-old stepson were arrested on September 28 after the matter was reported to the police in July...