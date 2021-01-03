ANC branch calls on rape accused councillor to step aside

An ANC branch has called on one of its members to step down as a councillor after his arrest for alleged rape.

A protest march is planned for when the accused appears in court in the hope that he is not granted bail, the party's greater Alexandra (Zone 13) branch said in a statement on Sunday.

“As the ANC zone 13, greater Alexandra, we have learnt with shock and disbelief that one of our councillors has been arrested for an alleged crime of rape,” the branch said.

“We wish to state without any fear of contradiction that on GBV (gender-based violence) matters, we believe and side with the victim. Without pronouncing on innocence or guilt, we urge law enforcement agencies to pursue the matter with the seriousness it deserves.