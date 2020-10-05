State says ex-MEC fathered 8 kids outside marriage

Court told rape accused has 'weakness for women'

In the rape case against a former Mpumalanga MEC, the state has told the court he has a weakness for women and how he fathered 10 children with different mothers.



In the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Friday, state prosecutor Cathy Mnisi put it to the suspended ANC provincial executive member’s wife that she was standing against the twins her husband allegedly raped because they are not her biological children. ..