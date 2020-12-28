Alleged gunman in taxi killing arrested after shoot-out with police

Four people died after the taxi in which they were travelling near Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, came under fire at about 2.30am on Sunday.

Provincial police said the taxi with 13 passengers was fired at by unknown suspects while travelling in the Cacaneni area in Ekombe.

“Four people aged between 24 and 56 were declared dead at the scene. One passenger was injured while others escaped unharmed. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation by Ekombe police,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.