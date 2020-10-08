Deceased's colleagues call on government to tackle issue of turf wars

'I helplessly watched Motaung burn to death': Stabus driver's murder haunts supervisor

A supervisor of the bus driver who was brutally killed on Tuesday morning says he is heartbroken after he could not save Neho Motaung, who burned to death in front of him.



France Odendaal, from Stabus, the company Motaung worked for, arrived at the scene of the incident in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, a few minutes after Motaung was shot and set alight by one of the three men who stormed the bus...