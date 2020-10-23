Taxi owners among those arrested for bus driver's murder

Three taxi owners are among eight people arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Stabus driver Neho Motaung.

The Lenasia magistrate's court yesterday heard the bail application of six of the eight accused. The six said they intended pleading not guilty to the charges.

Donald Mothebeki, 52, told the court that he owns a taxi that makes R6,000 a month.

Mothebeki has a previous conviction for cable theft for which he paid a R500 fine.

Philemon Likhuru, 38, owns six vehicles making R6,000 a month each. He is married with six children and has no previous convictions. He said he was a breadwinner.

Sipho Dlamini, 51, said he has a taxi that also makes R6,000 a month. He is married with no previous convictions. He said he has a chronic illness, which he did not disclose to the court.

In his affidavit, Jackson Baloyi, 39, told the court that he makes a living transporting children, which brings in about R4,000 a month.