Taxi associations warned over bus driver's death

Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has warned that any taxi association found to have been involved in the killing of a bus driver in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, will be taken to task.



Stabus driver Neho Motaung, 58, was killed in the early hours of October 6 after his bus was attacked by four men while driving passengers to work. He was shot in the back and set alight inside the bus in the presence of passengers. Stabus blamed the attack on the taxi industry...