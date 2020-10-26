Court hears of reign of terror days after shocking murder

Lawley bus driver's 'killers' also tried to kill civic leader

Just four days after the killing of Stabus's Neho Motaung, one of the men accused of his murder was allegedly part of a group of gunmen who tried to kill a local community leader.



The community leader had played a lead role in helping stranded train commuters and children to get buses in Lawley, south of Johannesburg...