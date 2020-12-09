Prayer for KZN granny and two grandchildren hacked to death

An interfaith prayer will be held on Thursday at the homestead of a 46-year-old woman and her two grandchildren who were hacked to death in the Hopewell area, outside Pietermaritzburg.

The prayer is being hosted by KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, together with Richmond municipality and interfaith leaders.

Themba Mkhize, 73, believed to be the woman's partner, was arrested on Monday after the discovery of the bodies at the weekend.

It is alleged that the woman had had an argument with Mkhize, who had a bush knife.

“We are deeply pained by these killings of women and children in our province. This killing is an indication of a huge anger directed at women and children. There is no reason to kill people because you have a disagreement. The areas of Hopewell have experienced a number of the incidents where women and children are murdered,” she said.