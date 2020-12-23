'We support the needy,' alleged underworld bosses Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen tell court

Lifman said he co-operated with the police and asked the court to lower the R100,000 bail amount requested by the state to R20,000.

He fought to avoid being placed under house arrest and to retain his firearm. The court heard he owned eight firearms.

“I wish to state I have co-operated throughout with the police and prosecuting authorities in this matter. In fact, I would have reported earlier to the police to have the matter placed on the court roll, but due to my travelling for business purposes to Johannesburg and Durban in the period since my lawyer received a phone call from the prosecutor meant I was unable to do so,” the affidavit read.

“I submit the state’s case against me is weak because there has been this lengthy delay before a decision was made to have me prosecuted.”

He said house arrest would have a negative effect on his businesses as he constantly had to travel in SA.

“To have to be restricted to my home for the duration of this matter, I believe it will be a harsh and unreasonable bail condition. The case will probably take a long time before it is completed, which will mean I may be under house arrest for months, if not years. This will impact on my life and my business interests will be negatively affected. I am also prepared to surrender my passport.”