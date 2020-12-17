Malusi Gigaba 'brought home bags of cash from the Guptas', ex-wife says in TV interview

“I used to sit on the side or sit in another room. Though they used to ask us to leave our phones outside but, like, 30 minutes later, I used to get bored and go fetch my phone. So this year when he started to prepare for state capture he was asking me a couple questions like do I still remember when we were discussing the appointing of people and I said no I never sat in on any meeting.

“So he is so paranoid about what I know and also because our marriage is not there any more.”

Mngoma added that her former husband used to receive gifts from the Guptas.

“When I used to ask him things he used to say that he declared them or maybe it is gifts or for favours because he did favours. I did not know which favours that happened between him and the Guptas because I have never sat with them. I have never even received a call from the Guptas but I know them because we were frequently there [at the house].

“I found him there with the Guptas so I don’t know how long they have known each other because, mina, I was new to this whole thing ... I did not know what was wrong and what was right,” she said.

Mngoma said she noticed that everything was amiss only when the media began to write about her husband’s relationship with the controversial family, which started at the heart of the country's descent into state capture.

“He used to say it was a campaign to destroy [his] name, so I do not know what was exactly wrong. What I know is that sometimes we visit, sometimes you get gifts ... I did not know what was wrong but now I know because he is so paranoid, scared, saying I should not say this and not say that ... and I told him, hawu, I thought you declared this and you said this was OK,” she added.

She distanced herself from the matter, saying Gigaba should be the one who tells the nation exactly what transpired when he appears at the state capture commission.

The couple, who reportedly met at a Johannesburg restaurant in 2009, tied the knot in a lavish garden wedding on August 30 2014 in front of 550 guests at the picturesque Durban Botanic Gardens.

Gigaba, 49, was previously married to Nokuthula Nxumalo.

The couple made headlines in 2015 when Gigaba was entangled in an extramarital affair with New York fashionista Buhle Mkhize. That same year, a probe was reportedly conducted into the couple’s luxurious lifestyle.