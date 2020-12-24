WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach

April said the men then came out of the water and the fight continued near the office and change rooms, where one lifeguard was injured.

“The group then jumped into their bakkie while the reservists were trying to detain them and call the police. It was a Gauteng registration. A case of public violence has been opened.

“We welcome visitors to our municipality because we value their business, but this is a case where the rules were violated. We would have hoped that at this time in our country with the pandemic, we respect each other and can adhere to the precautionary measures in place, but it was not to be,” he said.

In the video, dozens of people can be seen frolicking in the sea when the fight breaks out. A number of angry visitors shout at the holidaymakers who are involved in the brawl.

One person is heard telling the men that these are lifeguards who are there to protect people from drowning and that they are “doing their job” so should not be attacked.

TimesLIVE