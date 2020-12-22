WATCH | Guard and bystander shot during foiled cash heist in Evaton

A Fidelity security guard and a bystander were shot and wounded during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Evaton, near Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the cash van was ambushed as it was about to load money from a ATM bank in the area.

“The security guard noticed a suspicious vehicle attempting to block the cash van. A chase ensued and the unknown men started firing at the cash van, which came to a standstill.

“The crew was forced out of the van and the driver was shot in the right hand,” Mathe said.

She said a bystander was also wounded during the incident.

Mathe said the gang had made two attempts to blow up the van and fled the scene empty-handed.

Police recovered two vehicles — a Toyota Camry and a Mazda that was burnt to ashes.

Officers also recovered a rifle and pistol cartridges from the scene.