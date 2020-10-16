Both Senekal suspects made incriminating remarks: prosecution in Brendin Horner murder trial

One witness had allegedly submitted an affidavit to the police, saying he had seen Mahlamba and Matlaletsa seated together at a local tavern on the day after Horner’s murder.

The witness said he overheard Matlaletsa “tell a third person how [Mahlamba] and him went to a farm and assaulted a white man who had disturbed you,” the prosecution said.

The witness said the way the assault was described led him to believe the person being referred to was Horner.

“Both of you made admissions incriminating yourselves in the robbery and assault of the deceased,” the prosecution said.