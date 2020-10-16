Brendin Horner trial witnesses' identities must be shielded, says state

Only closing arguments by the legal teams and delivery of judgment may be broadcast in the trial of two men in connection with the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

TV cameras and photographers will be allowed in the courtroom during the adjournment.

This is after the prosecution asked for the case to be heard in camera, despite lawyers for Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa signalling they have no problem with the media having access to the court.

The large media contingent gathered at the court had filed an application before the Senekal magistrate's court to be permitted into court to record proceedings.