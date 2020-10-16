Give me bail or I can't collect disability grant, Senekal suspect tells court

An investigating officer who took to the stand in the Senekal magistrate’s court in the bail application of the two men charged with killing farm manager Brendin Horner on Friday painted a grim image of how the victim was severely tortured before he died.

Capt Gerhardus Myburgh, who testified in the two suspects' bail bid, said Horner’s body was found on October 2 on the Free State farm where he worked.

Myburgh said Horner's corpse was found tied to a fence post and a rope was noosed around his neck. The 21-year-old farm manager was badly injured on the face.

Stab wounds and strangulation

“During the post-mortem it was found he had stab wounds on his head, shoulder, arm and hands. The post-mortem concluded all the injuries were sustained during the same attack. The cause of death was strangulation,” Myburgh told the court.

“He also had abrasion marks on his right thigh which indicated he was dragged on the gravel road,” he said.