Racial tensions boil over at farm murder hearing in Free State town

Farmers and EFF protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other on Friday during an emotion-charged court hearing in Senekal that has exposed simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid.

The brutal killing of Brendin Horner, 21, sparked riots in the small Free State farming town earlier in October, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to make an appeal to citizens to “resist attempts ... to mobilise communities along racial lines”.

The young farm manager’s battered body was found tied to a pole on the farm where he worked in a neighbouring town, sparking fury among the farming community, many of whose members were in Senekal on Friday during a tense standoff with hundreds of EFF supporters.

While the rival groups squared off outside the small court building, suspects Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa applied for bail, and indicated they intended to plead not guilty to the murder and robbery of Horner.

Captain Gerhardus Myburgh‚ who testified in the two suspects’ bail bid‚ said Horner’s body had been found on October 2 on the Free State farm where he worked.

Myburgh said Horner’s body had been found tied to a fence post and a noose was about his neck.

He also had bad facial injures.

“During the postmortem it was found he had stab wounds on his head‚ shoulder‚ arm and hands.

“The postmortem concluded all the injuries were sustained during the same attack.

“The cause of death was strangulation‚” Myburgh told the court.

“He also had abrasion marks on his right thigh, which indicated he was dragged on the gravel road‚” he said.