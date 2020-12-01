Here's what people bought on #BlackFriday sales this year

The story of 2020 is mirrored in SA's top online retailer’s top 10 #BlackFriday2020 best-sellers, with packs of disposable face masks being topped only by air fryers.

Four of Takealot’s top five sellers — in terms of number of units sold — were products which made the e-tailer’s Top 10 for the first time: the pack of 50 3-ply face masks, a Rain 4G SIM, Star Master Night Light in blue and pink, and packs of 50 Finish Auto Dishwashing All-in-One tablets. The latter goes hand in hand with a surge in dishwasher sales this year.

“Dishwashers were one of our top sellers this Black Friday,” said Margaret Hirsch, COO of Hirsch’s Homestores. “We sold literally thousands and have thousands more on back order.”

Takealot’s other, more traditional top sellers were Samsung and Hisense TVs, the PlayStation 4 console and 3 Game bundle, laptops, wearable tech such as the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Sports Watch and Apple AirPods Pro completed the top sellers list.

Hirsch said TV sales were 54% up on last year and cooking appliances also spiked this year, compared to previous years.

“Many people are staying home for Christmas and will be cooking for the first time in years,” she said. “I have been inundated with requests on how to cook a turkey in the oven, microwave and Weber braai.”

At the start of lockdown the retailer recorded its best-ever month for chest freezer sales, and exceeded that in November.