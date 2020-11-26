Will.i.am apologises to DJ Lag over song 'theft'

American music producer Will.i.am has issued an apology to Durban-born gqom pioneer DJ Lag for 'getting credit information wrong' on his latest single Culture which sampled a beat from the SA DJ.

The apology by the Black Eyed Peas front man came after social media storm following the release of DJ Megan Ryte 's official video for her newly released single "Culture," featuring ASAP Ferg and Will.i.am.

Ryte had been accused of stealing DJ Lag's beat to the song Ice Drop.

"What’s up everybody, I’m here to clarify the situation between the song Culture and Drop ice by DJ Lag. First I want to take the time to apologise to Megan Ryte from the bottom of my heart. Megan, I’m truly sorry for putting you in this situation and I want everyone to know Megan does not deserve the hate you are throwing at her, because Megan didn’t do anything wrong," Will.i.am said.