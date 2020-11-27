Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to Caf Champions League final glory

The coach took over from friendly acqaintance, Swiss Rene Weiler, at the semifinal stage, where he engineered an impressive 5-0 aggregate win against Wydad Casablanca.

Mosimane joins an elite band of seven coaches to have won the Champions League - or previously the Champions Cup - more than once.

His team had to make use of all their class and organisation to hold off a whilrwind challenge from Zamalek, who ran at Ahly for much of the final.

Ahly started the opening half on the front foot and were rewarded with an early goal. Mohamed Magdi Kafsha's corner from the right was landed with precision on the head of big defensive midfielder Amr El Soleya, who nodded home past Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal.

The goal, though, only seemed to awaken a tiger within the White Knights. Zamalek piled on the pressure, with Achraf Benchanki shooting across the face of goal.

It was the classy midfielder Shikabala who produced the moment of excellence that drew Zamalek level. With the ball at his feet near the the right touchline, Shikabala beat Ali Maloul and Junior Ajayi to burst into the middle and strike a magnificent left-footed finish past Mohamed Elshanawy.

Zamalek came out from the change rooms continuing to threaten.

But it was Ahly who should have taken the lead again, against the run of play, as the Red Devils swarmed and opened Zamalek with numbers in attack, and Maloul squared across the area to find striker Hussine El Shahat who, with Abougabal stranded and an open goal beckoning, struck the upright.

That oportunitty only, somehow, increased the pace of an already frenetic contest. Almost as if to prove they were still in the ascendancy, Zamalek also hit the woodwork, midfielder Zizo striking thubderously from 35 metres onto the upright.

Ahly, though, showed the patience of champions to gather their structure and strength, while Zamalek tired in the final quarter.

The Red Devils earned their winner with another spectacular strike fitting of the class ot the match. Mohamed Magdy beat a defender to a ball off the ground outside Zamalek's box with his knee, and struck a first-time volley that scythed like a crusader Sultan's sword past Abougabal.