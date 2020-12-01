Makitla, partner help small entrepreneurs enter mainstream market
Brand builder wants to rule e-commerce world
It’s easy to say that Mbusowentandoyenengi Makitla’s name set his destiny on the right path.
His name, which means “He who will rule many", has an e-commerce business, AddaxyZ, that is helping small and overlooked businesses from all over the country to enter mainstream markets...
