Business

Makitla, partner help small entrepreneurs enter mainstream market

Brand builder wants to rule e-commerce world

01 December 2020 - 10:08

It’s easy to say that Mbusowentandoyenengi Makitla’s name set his destiny on the right path.

His name, which means “He who will rule many", has an e-commerce business, AddaxyZ, that is helping small and overlooked businesses from all over the country to enter mainstream markets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X