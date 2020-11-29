Lesufi urges NPA to appeal against 'sunflower' murder acquittal

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday expressed anger that the Supreme Court of Appeal had overturned the conviction and sentence of two farmers who were convicted of killing a teenager in a high-profile case in Coligny, in the North West.

The two farmers, Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard, were convicted of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in April 2017, after he was allegedly caught stealing sunflower heads. But they are now off the hook after Friday's Supreme Court ruling.

Lesufi was addressing the media on the online registration for admissions to schools in the province, where he announced that more than 41,000 pupils of the 222,000 who had applied to register for grades 1 and 8 next year are still waiting to be placed in schools.

However, at the same briefing, Lesufi — not speaking in his capacity as MEC — raised the matter of the acquittal of Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard.

“I am very angry. A life was lost and the (high) court found two gentlemen guilty for a loss of life. And if the court erred and there is a need for the sentence to be reviewed ... it means it must be challenged.”