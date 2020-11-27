SA's Black Friday queues are online in 2020, amid Covid-19 pandemic

This year, many bargain-hungry SA shoppers are logging on to pay for their chosen goods online.

There may not be the usual crazy crowds of shoppers in stores this Black Friday, but many South Africans are sitting in online queues, waiting to pay.

With South Africans having embraced online shopping since the hard lockdown in March, and many fearing a lack of Black Friday crowd control in stores, the traditional frenzied shopper scenes in stores have not materialised this year.

“Also, our extended promotion, over four weeks, has been popular with customers and has in our view also reduced the weekend concentration of Black Friday shoppers,” said Massmart’s group corporate affairs executive Brian Leroni on Friday morning.

“We have also seen a marked uptick in click and collect orders of popular promotional lines.”