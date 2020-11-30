Still no justice for murdered teen's family

Last week, the family and community of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was dealt a blow when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned the conviction and sentence of two men who were held responsible for his killing.



His was a murder that shook the nation, not least because it was senseless. It also brought to the fore racial inequalities that make up the social fabric of small towns such as Coligny in the North West...