Angry residents say skin colour determines who gets justice

Protest march planned over Coligny acquittals

The acquittal of two men initially convicted of killing Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu has divided opinion and reignited anger in the streets of the sleepy farming town in the North West.



Yesterday a group of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members gathered in protest outside the Coligny magistrate’scourt to register their displeasure over the acquittal of Pieter Doorwaard and Phillip Schutte by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). ..