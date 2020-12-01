Angry residents say skin colour determines who gets justice
Protest march planned over Coligny acquittals
The acquittal of two men initially convicted of killing Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu has divided opinion and reignited anger in the streets of the sleepy farming town in the North West.
Yesterday a group of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members gathered in protest outside the Coligny magistrate’scourt to register their displeasure over the acquittal of Pieter Doorwaard and Phillip Schutte by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.