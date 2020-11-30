South Africa

KZN father arrested after three-year-old's mutilated body found with nail in head

30 November 2020 - 16:46
Relatives mourn the gruesome murder of Zazi Nzama, 3, at his family home in Thembalihle, near Estcourt in KZN, on Monday. His grandmother, Theni Majozi, is pictured on the far right.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A KwaZulu-Natal family is longing for answers after the murder and mutilation of a three-year-old boy, allegedly at the hands of his father.

Zazi Nzama's mutilated body was found by members of the Majozi family in the community of Thembalihle, near Estcourt, on Saturday.

He had been reported missing a day earlier and was last seen on Thursday. 

In a statement on Sunday, KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a nail was driven through his skull and his eyes and genitals were removed.

The toddler’s father, Themba Majozi, 38, has since been arrested.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that Majozi had been charged with murder and possession of human tissue. 

“The accused appeared in the Estcourt magistrate's court on Monday. The matter was postponed to December 2 for the accused to undergo a preliminary mental observation.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE from their rural village on Monday, Zazi's grandmother Theni Majozi, 57, said she was struggling to come to terms with the gruesome manner in which her grandson's body was found.

She said the boy's mother did not live with the family.

