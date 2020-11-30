KZN father arrested after three-year-old's mutilated body found with nail in head

A KwaZulu-Natal family is longing for answers after the murder and mutilation of a three-year-old boy, allegedly at the hands of his father.

Zazi Nzama's mutilated body was found by members of the Majozi family in the community of Thembalihle, near Estcourt, on Saturday.

He had been reported missing a day earlier and was last seen on Thursday.

In a statement on Sunday, KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said a nail was driven through his skull and his eyes and genitals were removed.

The toddler’s father, Themba Majozi, 38, has since been arrested.