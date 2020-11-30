Eastern Cape family axe murder accused appears in court

Makula was the boyfriend of the mother and father of three of the children who were hacked to death with an axe, including a six-month-old baby.

The horrific scene was discovered by the mother's 16-year-old son.

The killings have made headlines in SA and internationally and came as the country started its 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.

Makula made his first court appearance in the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday before the matter was postponed for the bail application.

