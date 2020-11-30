South Africa

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for four 'ruthless' murderers

30 November 2020 - 16:37
Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for four suspects relating to murder and robbery. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Four people held a family hostage in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Monday morning, tying them up with items of clothing and robbing them of their belongings. Two people were killed.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for four suspects involved in the gruesome murder and robbery of the couple in the early hours of the morning.

“These ruthless assailants entered the yard belonging to a certain family, where they held the owner hostage and tied him up with some clothing items,” said provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

“They then broke into the back room where the couple was living as tenants, robbed them of their belongings, stole the keys of the couple's liquor outlet, and shot them dead before fleeing the scene. It is said the suspects proceeded to the said liquor business, where they were apparently looking for cash.

“Police and paramedics were notified about this horrifying incident. Upon arrival, the two, who are believed to be in their mid-30s, were certified dead.

“The police opened a case with two counts of murder, house robbery and burglary of a business. Police took in two men for questioning and the public is urged to allow space for the members to conduct their investigation.”

The police are asking anyone with information to call detective Lt-Col Senzo Dawe on 071-685-1364, or the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111, or send information via the MySAPS app which can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

