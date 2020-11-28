KZN man gets life sentence for killing cousin for his RAF windfall

Blood is not always thicker than water, especially when it comes to money.

This was the case when Xolani Mchunu, 41, kidnapped and killed his cousin, Lerato Malembe, 35, after Malembe received “huge sums of money” from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Mchunu was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment at the Pietermaritzburg high court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Malembe sustained serious injuries in a road accident in 2013. His cousin assisted him in lodging a damages claim with the RAF.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala, Malembe received “huge sums of money” and Mchunu started stealing from him.

Malembe became aware that his cousin was stealing and confronted him, which infuriated Mchunu and led to the murder plot.