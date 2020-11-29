Discovery of mutilated body of three-year-old KZN boy last seen with his father

The mutilated body of a three-year-old boy was found in Thembalihle in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

“A nail was driven through his skull and his eyes and genitals were removed,” said a statement issued by KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.

The boy went missing while in the care of his father.

“The grandmother had last seen the child the previous night sleeping next to his father. However, the following morning the grandmother couldn't find the pair in the house.”

A search in the area led to the discovery of his body in the bushes.

“Police must quickly conclude the investigation and arrest the perpetrators involved in this murder of an innocent child. The police investigation should dig deeper on how this child went missing at his home while left in the care of his father. This is tragic and the family need to find closure following this murder,” said Khoza.