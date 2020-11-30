Three of five accused in the murder of King Zwelithini's son have pending criminal cases

Three of the five people arrested in connection with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu have criminal cases pending against them.

This was revealed in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday where the five appeared for the second time.

Tshegofatso Vivian Moremane, 20, Margeret Koalie, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontshe Tlholoe, 30 and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, were arrested on November 20 in connection with the murder of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

Outside court, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed what was earlier reflected in court that Koalie, Mmola and Tlholoe have pending cases against them. “In deed, accused two, three and four are having a pending case that is before court in Benoni where they are charged with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of stolen goods.

“All five accused are facing a charge of murder….For now what we are concentrating on is for the state to prepare in response to the bail application hearings that will be brought by the accused,” said Mjonondwane.

Zulu’s body was found by security guards where he stays in Graceland residential complex, in Northwold, on November 6. It is alleged that Zulu was drugged and his belongings stolen.

Representatives of the royal family were present in court but refused to make any statements.

There were also several izindunas who attended court proceedings.

The case has been postponed to Thursday, where the accused are expected to make formal bail application.