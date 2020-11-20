WATCH | 'Depoliticise our board': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments

SABC staff members halted work when they protested outside the national broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Staff members took to the streets after it was announced that about 400 employees were served with section 189 notices and facing retrenchment.

The SABC staff members were joined by trade unions, political parties and workers from other corporations who protested in solidarity, including Cell C employees who also protested against retrenchments and corruption.

The workers are calling for the appointment of board members to be depoliticised, and for a change to the funding model for the state broadcaster.