Retrenchments will continue – SABC

The SABC has told staff that job cuts will continue after a day of drama with news employees refusing to go on air after some were served with retrenchment letters.

In a letter sent to staff on Wednesday morning, the SABC management told employees it was going ahead with the retrenchments.

Chaos erupted at Radio Park in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon after dozens of employees at the public broadcaster were served with letters of retrenchment on Tuesday in line with a plan to shed 400 jobs to reduce the SABC's salary bill.

Those served with letters were also told that their positions had become redundant, leading to news employees going on a go-slow and calling for an immediate meeting with management.

SABC group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni and the corporation's COO, Ian Plaatjies, attended the emotionally charged meeting in which Magopeni said no more retrenchment letters will be issued.