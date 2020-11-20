South Africa

SABC retrenchment notices suspended for seven days

By TimesLIVE - 20 November 2020 - 08:28
The SABC recorded a loss of R511m for the year ending March 31 2020, and is considering retrenchments to reduce its costs.
The SABC recorded a loss of R511m for the year ending March 31 2020, and is considering retrenchments to reduce its costs.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

The Board of the SABC has suspended the section 189 process for a period of seven days.

“This will allow all stakeholders to further engage and explore options in an effort to ensure the financial sustainability of the SABC,” said acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

This follows intervention by the communications ministry and a debate at the National Assembly's portfolio committee on communications after Tuesday's announcement of the planned retrenchment of about 400 employees at the state broadcaster. SABC news employees at Auckland Park had embarked on a go-slow, with some allegedly refusing to go on air, over the looming retrenchments.

“The SABC is committed to meaningfully engaging with all its stakeholders as it continues to make the corporation financially sustainable to fulfil its public mandate,” said Seapolelo.

TimesLIVE

We don't all support job cuts - SABC board member

The SABC board is divided on the retrenchments currently being undertaken at the public broadcaster in favour of other alternatives, including ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
X