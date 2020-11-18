Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams hauls SABC top brass to meeting over job cuts

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams called an urgent meeting of the SABC board on Tuesday night following a heated staff meeting over proposed retrenchments at the loss-making state broadcaster.

Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with deputy minister Pinky Kekana and other senior officials in the department, met with the board and executive management of the SABC for them "to account to the minister on the merits of continuing with the retrenchment process".

Her office said the minister "took the opportunity to implore the SABC board to consider all possible options, with an aim to preserve jobs".

"This meeting also gave the minister an opportunity to hear from all board members on the proposed retrenchments at the SABC, and to also consider the alternative voices of board members on the matter".

Section 189 notices to newsroom staff have temporarily been withdrawn.

Plan to cut 400 jobs

This comes as SABC news employees at the head office in Auckland Park on Tuesday embarked on a go-slow, with some allegedly refusing to go on air as a heated meeting erupted. This followed an announcement of 400 planned job cuts, although staff said there were about 170 vacancies for which employees could apply.

The broadcaster on Tuesday reported a net loss of R511m for the year ending March 31 and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn.

The SABC has a staff complement of nearly 3,000 employees. Earlier in the year, it forecast it might have to lay off 600 jobs for its survival. Its salary bill represents more than half its revenue and 45% of its expenditure.

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said it was concerned about instability at the SABC after the announcement of impending retrenchments.

Apart from job cuts, the SABC also stated it would freeze salary increases for the next three years, the forum noted.