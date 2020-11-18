We don't all support job cuts - SABC board member

The SABC board is divided on the retrenchments currently being undertaken at the public broadcaster in favour of other alternatives, including freezing salaries, to save jobs.

SABC deputy board chairperson Mamodupi Mohlala told Sowetan that five board members out of 11 wanted other alternatives such as freezing of salaries and bonuses to be considered as opposed to laying off 400 workers.

Chaos erupted at Radio Park in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon after dozens of employees at the public broadcaster were served with letters of retrenchment on Tuesday in line with a plan to shed 400 jobs to reduce the SABC's salary bill.

Those served with letters were also told that their positions had become redundant, leading to newsroom staff embarking on a go-slow and calling for an immediate meeting with management.