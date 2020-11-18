Workers refuse to go on air after retrenchment bombshell

ANC and alliance partners back protesting SABC staffers

The ANC and its alliance partners have expressed solidarity with the SABC workers who embarked on a go-slow and refused to go on air in protest over looming job losses.



As the chaos unfolded at the public broadcaster's Auckland Park studios in Johannesburg yesterday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told Sowetan that the SABC issues were discussed at the meeting of the alliance’s secretariat yesterday...