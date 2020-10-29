Bogus pension fund windfalls and cheap house sales — don't fall for it!

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are warning people not to hand over cash in dubious transactions, after making arrests in connection with two cases this week.

The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested a 72-year-old woman for alleged fraud amounting to R10m.

She is an employee of a pension fund tracing company in Vryheid.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “The accused allegedly lured the victims to provide cash and open files in order to receive unclaimed surplus pension funds from government departments and ex employers.

“The Hawks investigation revealed that none of the victims received any pension fund, as a result, the accused defrauded the victims.”

The company owner had already been arrested for fraud in February last year, and the company had been ordered to stop their operation.

In a separate case, the eThekwini District Task Team arrested a man who allegedly posed as an estate agent.