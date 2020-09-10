Thirteen must-ask questions to shield you from scammers

If ever you needed to have your wits about you, it’s now. Scammers are looking for financially desperate and vulnerable people to exploit.

The household income of most South Africans has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes us more vulnerable to falling for a get-rich-quick scheme.

Lyndwill Clarke, the head of consumer education at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), says it’s important to ask the right questions when you engage with a person or company that is presenting any kind of investment offering to you.

Clarke says the table and the following questions can help you distinguish between a legitimate investment or stokvel and a pyramid scheme: