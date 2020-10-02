Warning: Con artists and cyber criminals preying on fear and anxiety of South Africans

Con artists, cybercriminals and fraudsters are preying on the fear and anxiety of South Africans and whenever there's a crisis, they will try to exploit it, it seems.

That's the warning from the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit after it arrested three suspects aged between 31 and 39 at Lyttelton in Centurion, outside Pretoria on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the trio allegedly lured unsuspecting victims, preying on their traditional beliefs, while siphoning their hard-earned money.

“A 40-year-old contracted government employee responded to the advertisement seeking financial stability and permanent employment early in August 2020,” Nkwalase said.

Nkwalase said the woman was allegedly invited for a spiritual cleansing consultation, for which she paid R1,000. She was later convinced to come back for more cleansing.

“The victim subsequently withdrew all her savings and parted with about R223,000 in cash that was then given to the syndicate with the belief that her ancestors would multiply the money into millions of rand,” Nkwalase said.