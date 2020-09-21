'Andile Lungisa impostor' appealing for money via WhatsApp

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who began a prison term on Thursday, was trending on social media at the weekend — but it had nothing to do with his imprisonment.

Instead, a person purporting to be Lungisa was asking for money from his friends and family via Lungisa’s Facebook account.

A WhatsApp number, 061-110-7622, was provided.

Lungisa’s brother, Ayongezwa Lungisa-Ntlemeza, denied in a Facebook post that it was his sibling asking for money.

He said his brother’s Facebook account had been hacked and someone else was asking for money. Lungisa-Ntlemeza said the hacking had been discovered after he received numerous queries from his Facebook friends.

“Andile does not have that cell number,” he said. “We wish to advise everyone that those in boxes [messages] are not from Andile as they purport [to be] and he cannot be WhatsApped as he does not have gadgets [phones or computers] to perform such activity.

“The hacker has put Andile’s picture on the profile of this WhatsApp [number].