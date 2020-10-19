Male patient raped at Gauteng hospital

The Gauteng health department has deployed a team to investigate the hospital after a male patient was allegedly raped at the Bheki Mlangeni district hospital.

This incident follows four violent incidents that were reported earlier this year. including a stabbing to death of an elderly man by another psychiatric patient.

In May a teen patient 17, attacked and stabbed to 86-year-old, Edwin Zazayokwe, multiple times in the chest with a sharp object.

The teen also attacked a 75-year-old and injured him with the same object.

Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the department was aware of the rape incident.

“The acting MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, has already dispatched a team to the facility to investigate the matter. A statement will be issued later today once a preliminary report has been compiled,” said Kekana.