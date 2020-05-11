Teen behind stabbing rampage at Soweto hospital sent for evaluation

A teenage boy who allegedly went on a rampage, stabbing two elderly people - killing one of them - at a Soweto clinic at the weekend has been sent for psychiatric evaluation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday that the 17-year-old boy had appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court.

Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the boy was charged with murder and attempted murder.

“He is at a place of safety until till his next court appearance on May 18. The matter was remanded for a psychological and criminal capacity assessment to be conducted,” she said.

One of the boy’s victims was an 85-year-old man who had been admitted to the same psychiatric ward at the Bheki Mlangeni hospital. The man was stabbed to death.