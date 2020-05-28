Hospital 'starves' isolated patient for three days

She said nurses treated her like a leper in self-isolation.

"No-one wanted to do anything with me because they feared that they would contract Covid-19 if they came close to me.

"So, I was deprived of food because no-one wanted to come close to me. This happened for three-long days.

"It was very disheartening to see other patients through the glass door receiving food but not me.

"At the beginning I thought they were serving patients in the other ward first and that I would be the last.

"I finished my isolation without food. But from the evening of April 28, the day I was moved to the isolation ward, I didn't get food.

"I felt powerless as I was shouted at and told to go lie still in bed. I was treated like a child. I heard them shouting that I wanted to infect the whole hospital with my deadly disease; that tore me inside."

Hlatshwayo's sister, Duduzile Mathebula, said they were pained when they got a call from her crying of hunger and being ill-treated at the hospital.

"We cooked food but we were turned away more than three times and told that no visitors or food from outside was allowed," Mathebula said.

She said talking to her on the phone made them powerless as she sobbed for food for two days.