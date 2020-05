Hospital 'starves' isolated patient for three days

Mathebula also said the family was distressed by the presence of police at their house.

"There were a lot of police and metro police vehicles and paramedics dressed in high-protective gear looking for my sister. They said she escaped from hospital and that she contracted Covid-19."

Mathebula said when her sister arrived home she was further victimised by people in the neighbourhood who swore at her, accusing her of bringing diseases to the area.

"My sister was not even allowed to get to the house. She was forced into the ambulance and she was forcefully driven back to the hospital."

Mathebula added that her sister was victimised again when she arrived at the hospital gates, when nurses cursed and called her names.

She said this happened despite Hlatshwayo's tests results coming back negative. They later told her to let bygones be bygones and stop stressing for the sake of her unborn baby.

"The clinical manager at the hospital blatantly told her to 'drop the whole drama' because she was still going to need to use the same hospital to deliver her child. That was a clear threat and intimidation."

A neighbour, who did not want her name to be mentioned, said she and other residents still found it difficult to accept Hlatshwayo back to the community because they suspected she had contracted the deadly virus.

Another neighbour, Zwelihle Nhlapho, described how Hlatshwayo was manhandled by the police: "One metro police grabbed her by her wrist after she tried to explain herself. I did not hear what she was saying to the officer.

"While she was still explaining, three paramedics lifted her into the ambulance while she was sobbing. The ambulance and police vehicle sped off with sirens on."

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said staff members at the hospital went through Covid-19 training and that they were expected to be able to handle coronavirus patients. She said Hlatshwayo's complaint was addressed at the redress meeting at the hospital on May 22 with the staff.

Hlatshwayo is not chuffed - she wants to sue the hospital.