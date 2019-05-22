Services at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital restored after a fire gutted some buildings

Key services have been restored at the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital after a fire resulted in the temporary closure of the facility.

Head of department at the Gauteng health department, Mkhululi Lukhele, said the pharmacy, three theatres and surgical wards would be opened. Lukhele explained that plans would also be made to bring back the patients who were transferred to other facilities during the evacuation on Monday. However, the majority of patients have since been been discharged.

“We are also pleased to announce that the department of infrastructure development’s service provider is on site replacing the filters prioritising causality and out-patient department and other wards”, Lukhele said.