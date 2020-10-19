Eastern Cape school rocked by sexual abuse scandal

The Eastern Cape department of education has launched an urgent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against a senior staff member at Khanya Senior Secondary school in Mount Fletcher.

The allegation were made by one of the pupils on social media.

The pupil wrote: “I am a grade 12 student (sic) at Khanya Senior Secondary school in Mount Fletcher. I am one of the student (sic) who was sexual harassed . As female students we feel unsafe as we are sexually harassed by male teachers at the school…”

She claimed to have a video of one of the teachers sexually harassing her.

EC education MEC Fundile Gade said he had noted the unfortunate accusations and was expecting a clear update on Wednesday.

“The investigation is currently in progress and these allegations are of great concern especially at this point in time where the department is focused on its supportive last push programmes to our class of 2020," Gade said.