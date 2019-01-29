Pupil critically injured as spinner crashes car into Soweto schoolkids

A driver spinning his high-performance vehicle in Soweto ploughed into a group of about 20 children walking to school on Monday, the Gauteng education department said on Tuesday.

The injured pupils, from Jabulani Technical Secondary School, were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Koos Beukes) Clinic and Itereleng Clinic in Dobsonville for observation and treatment.

One pupil was critically injured in the incident.

The department said a driver of a Subaru allegedly lost control of his vehicle as he was trying to spin the car on a busy road.

"The school informed parents about this unfortunate incident. Our psycho-social unit has been dispatched to the school to provide the necessary support and counselling," said the department.

"We are hopeful that law enforcement agencies will investigate this case and bring the perpetrator to book."

Source: TMG Digital