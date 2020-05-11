Teen to go under mental evaluation after 'killing' a patient

The 17-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed and killed Edwin Zazayokwe at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital will undergo criminal and psychological assessment before his matter can continue.

The teen appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder after he attacked two elderly men at the Soweto hospital in Friday. He allegedly stabbed Zazayokwe multiple times in his chest with a sharp object. He also attacked a 75-year-old patient and left him injured.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the teen is being kept in a place of safety until his next court appearance next Monday.

“The matter was remanded for a psychological and criminal capacity assessment to be conducted,” Mjonondwane said. The teen allegedly attacked the pair of elderly men just a day after he allegedly slapped them in the medical ward and nothing was done about it, a nurse at the hospital revealed.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the youngster was diagnosed with new onset psychosis."